State troopers work to make roadways safer this holiday season

OHIO — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is urging drivers to focus on safety during the holiday season, with a reporting period starting Dec. 24 to Dec. 28.

During this reporting period, OSHP will increase visibility and enforcement against impaired driving, speeding, distracted driving, and safety belt violations.

This initiative aligns with the patrol’s commitment to make the roadways safer as families travel for the holidays, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

“You can help make the holidays safer for those around you by simply being an alert and responsible driver,” Governor Mike DeWine said. “This Christmas, and throughout the year, I encourage all drivers in Ohio to put their seatbelts on, put their phones away and put their full focus on the road.”

The previous Christmas holiday reporting period saw three fatal crashes and three deaths, the spokesperson said.

One was linked to alcohol or drug use. Both of the drivers involved in the other fatalities were wearing seat belts when the crashes happened.

During the 2024 reporting period, OSHP made 44 arrests for impaired driving, issued 84 citations for safety belt violations and 31 citations for distracted driving.

“Every driver has the ability to make our roads safer this holiday season,” Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent, said. “We will have zero tolerance for impaired or reckless driving to stop preventable crashes before they happen.”

OSHP encourages anyone traveling on Ohio’s highways to report reckless or impaired drivers by calling #677.

