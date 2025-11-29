State troopers, medics respond to multiple crashes on I-75 in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — State troopers and medics responded to multiple crashes on Interstate 75 on Saturday.

State troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded around 1:42 p.m. to I-75 northbound near State Route 119 on a reported crash, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that at least 1 person is injured in these crashes.

No other information is available.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and how many people are injured.

We will continue to update this story.

