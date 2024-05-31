State Track and Field championship continue today in Dayton

DAYTON — Thousands of high school athletes are preparing to compete on the second day of the state track and field championships in Dayton.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the 116th annual boys and 49th annual girls Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) Track and Field State Tournament started Thursday at Welcome Stadium.

“We have nine athletes competing today and tomorrow and all of them have people coming with them so it’s a great time to be at the championships in Dayton,” said Matt Rittman, track and field coach.

The event comes after News Center 7 first reported about some coaches complaining that a few teams had their athletes competing in more than the allotted 16 meet schedule, a complaint that the OHSAA dismissed, adding they will make a rule change next season to clarify it applies to each athlete.

But the focus is on the Miami Valley and the championships.

Destination Dayton CEO and President Jackie Powell says it once again proves the community is capable of hosting major state events.

“We’ve hosted the boys and girls state tournaments for basketball. We have a division that’s doing their golf event in October,” she said. “So, we want to continue to perpetuate those types of relationships because it is great business for our community, and it does bring 1000s of people in again who are helping the local economy.”

Dayton Police & Fire said this week on social media that heavy traffic is expected on Edwin C. Moses Boulevard near Welcome Stadium.

OHSAA will host the championships today and tomorrow.

