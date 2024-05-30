Several athletes to compete at State Track and Field championships in Dayton

DAYTON — Several athletes will compete at the State Track and Field Championships in Dayton.

The 116th annual boys and 49th annual girls Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) Track and Field State Tournament starts this afternoon at Welcome Stadium.

As News Center 7 reported back in October, Dayton Public School Board of Education members voted to approve a contract with OHSAA to bring the state track and field championship to Welcome Stadium.

The vote was unanimous.

Welcome Stadium last hosted the track and field state championships from 1999-2003 after the track was removed from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, according to OHSAA.

Dayton Police & Fire wrote on social media that heavy traffic is expected on Edwin C Moses Boulevard near Welcome Stadium during the event.

The State Track and Field Championships will take place from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.





