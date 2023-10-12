State track and field championship coming to Dayton

DAYTON — A large high school sporting competition is coming to Dayton next year.

Members of the Dayton Public School Board of Education voted Tuesday to approve a contract with the Ohio High School Athletics Association (OHSAA) to bring the state track and field championship to Welcome Stadium. The vote was unanimous.

>> Dayton Public Schools hopes to ‘increase safety’ with new athletic event policy

The championships are currently scheduled for May 31 and June 1.

“15,000 people per day. It’s going to be exciting,” Dr. David Lawrence, interim superintendent, said at Tuesday’s meeting.

The district will be paid roughly $60,000 to host the meet, according to the contract.

Lawrence commended Victoria Jones, the district’s chief of athletics, for her work securing the event.

>> Family of boy killed in bus crash urge community to remove ‘hate’ from city council meetings

“Thank you for all of your work in helping to bring the Ohio High School Athletics Association state track meet to Dayton, Ohio,” Lawrence said. “Welcome Stadium, our newly renovated stadium.”

News Center 7 reached out to both the district and OHSAA for comment Thursday. We have not received a response at this time.

© 2023 Cox Media Group