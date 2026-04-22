State rolls out grants to combat illegal dumping

The state is putting new focus on fighting illegal dumping.

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Attorney General Dave Yost announced another million dollars to help communities clean up these sites.

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Communities can apply for up to $100,000 for cleanup and up to $20,000 to help prevent illegal dumping.

Grants awarded last year helped 31 projects throughout Ohio.

The application period, opening today, will run through July 31.

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