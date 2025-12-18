State representative announces new bill to protect children; increase penalties for killing kids

DAYTON — A state representative has drafted a bill to protect children like Hershel Creachbaum and to increase the penalties for killing children.

Hershel Creachbaum, a 7-year-old boy with developmental disabilities, was killed, and his remains were found in July.

The new bill, proposed by Ohio State Representative Phill Plummer, will make sure no children will fall through the cracks and force agencies responsible for child welfare to communicate with each other.

This story will be updated.

