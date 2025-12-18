Officer captures pet peacock after escaping from area home

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — An area officer recently captured an animal escapee.

The Fairfield Township Police Department wrote in a social media post that an officer caught a peacock after it escaped from its home.

The department posted three photos on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

Officer Coy’s quick action helped catch “the feathered escapee,” according to the department.

“Not on their watch!” Fairfield Township Police said.

The officer even took a selfie after catching the peacock.

Officer Coy received assistance from his colleague, Officer Prater.

They returned the peacock to its home.

Officer captures pet peacock Photo contributed by Fairfield Township Police (via Facebook)

