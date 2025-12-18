Wawa hosts long-anticipated grand opening at first Montgomery County location

HUBER HEIGHTS — The first Wawa location in Montgomery County will open its doors today.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz previews the long-anticipated grand opening LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Wawa’s location is at 4949 Chambersburg Road in Huber Heights.

The first 250 customers will receive a free t-shirt, while supplies last, when it opens at 8 a.m. today.

Wawa said on social media that customers can “experience the fun of a Wawa run and get a taste of our signature fresh hot coffee.”

The ribbon-cutting celebration is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. today.

This will mark Wawa’s ninth store to open in Ohio this year.

The new location will offer fresh food, beverages, convenience, and fuel.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group