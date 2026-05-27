State Patrol releases stats on Memorial Day weekend reporting period

OHIO — For the first time in nearly 20 years, the Ohio State Highway Patrol saw the lowest number of traffic deaths during the holiday reporting period.

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OSHP reported six deadly car crashes during the four-day Memorial Day Weekend.

The reporting period began on May 22 and ended on May 25, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

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During this time, troopers made approximately 16,490 traffic enforcement contacts.

355 people were arrested for driving impaired, 66 were arrested for drugs and over 2,000 received seat belt citations.

“The historically low traffic fatality numbers recorded over Memorial Day Weekend comes one week after the OSHP conducted its first-ever statewide enforcement initiative to deter and intercept impaired drivers,” the spokesperson said.

More than 100 local law enforcement agencies and the Ohio Department of Transportation worked with local OSHP posts to conduct these OVI checkpoints.

They resulted in over 18,500 vehicle checks, 158 impaired driving arrests and four felony arrests.

51 of those impaired drivers were arrested while going through a checkpoint, according to the spokesperson.

Drivers are encouraged to call #677 to report drug activity and dangerous or impaired driving.

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