State health officials warn of increased hospitalizations as ‘super flu’ spreads

We are in the middle of flu season, and state health leaders have big concerns.

During a news conference, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio’s director of public health, talked about 16-year-old Ryleigh Spurlock.

The teen from Beavercreek is the state’s first pediatric flu death this season.

Spurlock’s family said she went to the doctor with normal flu symptoms, but her condition quickly got worse.

“Our hearts go out to her family,” Vanderhoff said.

He released new state flu numbers.

Vanderhoff said currently over 1,900 people across Ohio are in the hospital with it.

That’s a big jump from this time last year, when that number was 1,305.

Vanderhoff blames the so-called “Super flu” or a strain of Influenza A.

“We have a little background immunity, as a population. This lack of immunity is allowing the flu to spread quickly,” he said.

Vanderhoff said children and people over 65 are the most at risk.

He said everyone’s best defense is the flu vaccine.

After weeks of speculation about its effectiveness, he said data show this year’s shot is working.

“It’s not good necessarily at keeping us from contracting the flu, but it’s still good at keeping your illness from getting serious or putting you in the hospital,” Vanderhoff said.

He also stressed the importance of washing your hands, staying away from people if you are sick, and talking with your doctor about treatments that could ease your symptoms.

