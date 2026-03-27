State Fire Marshals Office releases update on investigation into deadly Clinton Co. house fire

CLINTON COUNTY — Investigators have released an update on a deadly house fire in Clinton County earlier this month.

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As previously reported by News Center 7, a mother and her five children died in a house fire near Spring Hill and West Main Street in Clarksville on March 3.

A spokesperson with the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office said that investigators have confirmed the man wasn’t rescued by firefighters; instead, he was able to get out before they arrived on scene.

News Center 7 has previously identified the man as Tommy Allen Jr.

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When the fire crews arrived, they went inside the house despite dangerous conditions.

“The fire and everything that’s going on in the stairway, a partial collapse, they were unable to make it up to the second floor, so they used alternate methods,” Thomas Breckel, Clinton County EMA Director, said.

He said firefighters made it another way to the second floor and found a woman and four young children dead initially.

Hours later, a fifth child was found.

The victims have since been identified as Brooke Gordon and her children: Zayden, Hudson, Ashton, Bostyn, and Tomlyn.

Eight firefighters were hurt while fighting the fire.

This fire remains under investigation.

Anyone who has information or recordings of the fire before emergency crews arrived on scene can contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 614-752-7106 or the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at 937-382-1611.

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