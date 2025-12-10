State announces $18.7M in funding to help combat homelessness

OHIO — The Ohio Department of Development recently announced $18.7M in grants to help combat homelessness across the state.

The grants, sourced from the Ohio Housing Trust Fund and Emergency Solutions Grant, will be distributed through the Homeless Crisis Response Program.

“Emergency shelters play such a critical role in the long-term health of our communities,” Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik said. “We know when people have a safe place to turn to in times of need, they have the foundation to get back on their feet. That’s what makes the work these agencies are doing so important, and we’re proud to have the opportunity to support that.”

The state’s Homeless Crisis Response Program will help 40 emergency shelter agencies operating 41 shelters and 12 housing stability programs with these funds, according to the department.

The department estimates that this will help over 25,000 Ohioans facing housing instability and homelessness find temporary emergency shelter and permanent housing.

Several local organizations are receiving funding:

Serve City (Butler County) will get over $348,000 to operate a 65-bed emergency shelter serving single men and women.

Caring Kitchen (Champaign County) will get $95,900 to operate a 17-bed emergency shelter serving single men, women, and households with children.

Clinton County Services for the Homeless, Inc. (Clinton County) will get $194,000 to run a 26-bed emergency shelter serving single men, women, and households with children in nearby counties.

Family Promise of Greene County (Greene County) will receive $102,600 to manage a 46-bed emergency shelter serving households with children.

The Family Abuse Shelter of Miami County, Inc. (Miami County) will get $293,600 to operate the Franklin House, a 22-bed shelter serving single women and households with children, and the Buckeye House, a 15-bed shelter serving single men.

New Housing Ohio, Inc. (Warren County) will receive $161,200 to run a 14-bed emergency shelter serving single men and women.

The Montgomery County Board of Commissioners also received $842,900 in grants as part of the housing stability program.

These funds will help the county provide “rapid re-housing assistance to eligible households in Montgomery County,” according to the department.

300 households are expected to benefit from this two-year grant.

For more information on the Ohio Department of Development’s Homeless Crisis Response Program, click here.

