Springfield police to receive over $100K in state funding for crime reduction efforts

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Police Department is set to receive over $100,000 in funding from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services.

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The Springfield City Council recently approved a sub-grant to accept approximately $119,939.75.

Springfield Police Chief Allison Elliott said the funding will be used to increase the department’s technological capabilities for crime reduction.

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The city will partner with Ohio State University’s Criminal Justice Research Center on this initiative.

Their research will focus on identifying environmental factors that contribute to crime.

“What this grant will do is give the opportunity to identify trends and patterns, address and reduce violent crime in our community, essentially through data-driven analysis,” Elliott said.

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