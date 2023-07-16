Springfield officials investigate reports of possibly deceased woman near Forest Lake

SPRINGFIELD — Police and fire officials investigated reports of a possibly dead woman near Forest Lake in Springfield Sunday morning.

Springfield Police and Fire were dispatched to Forest Lake at 9:51 a.m. after receiving a call reporting a woman might possibly be dead, information from Springfield Dispatch and emergency scanners corroborated.

The 911 caller claimed that they were canoeing down the river when they saw a group of women with one of them possibly deceased. The call initiated an immediate response from authorities who went to investigate the incident.

No further information could be provided due to the ongoing investigation by Springfield officials. Springfield Dispatch could not confirm if the woman was dead or that the case was in regards to a “dead on arrival.”

We will update this story as it develops.

