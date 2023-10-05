Springfield City Schools Homecoming Parade cancelled due to weather

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield City School District announced its homecoming parade has been canceled as rain moves through the region Thursday.

>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

A pep rally will take place at 6 p.m. in the main gym at SHS to recognize fall athletic teams and the 2023 Homecoming Court, the district said in a social media post.

The district’s homecoming game will take place Friday night.

HOMECOMING PARADE CANCELLED With the impending weather, the Homecoming Parade scheduled for this evening has been... Posted by Springfield City School District on Thursday, October 5, 2023













©2023 Cox Media Group