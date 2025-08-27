Speed camera program to grow as Dayton City Commission approves multi-million dollar vendor contract

DAYTON — Dayton Police are adding more speed cameras and potentially bringing back red light cameras in their effort to keep drivers safe.

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell spoke to representatives for the city and local drivers about the growing number of speed cameras. Hear why some drivers aren’t against more cameras tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Dayton City Commissioners approved a new $5.5 million contract with a new vendor for the program.

The city believes its new vendor will use improved technology, and it will save the city money.

