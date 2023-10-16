‘Something more positive for kids;’ Community members speak on upcoming park development vote

BEAVERCREEK, Greene County — Do you know what will be on the ballot next month?

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spoke with Greene County residents about what they think of a levy on the ballot.

“I think I would have to look more at the numbers myself just because things are getting more expensive. But obviously, I have this one and 2 other kids so having something more positive for kids to do is a big thing,” Beavercreek resident Jenna Smead said.

148 acres could be the home of Spring House Park in Beavercreek.

The Mayor of Beavercreek, Bob Stone, said the city surveyed the community to see what they want in a new park.

The park would feature 12 pickleball courts, hiking trails, three playgrounds, a splash pad, a disc golf course, and much more.

“I haven’t looked at the tax cost for my property, so I don’t know the exact impact. But I generally vote for parks and rec,” Beavercreek resident Andrea Weintraub said.

The land that the potential new park will be built on was purchased last year through a grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the city’s park fee.

This purchase totaled $1.4 million.

If the levy passes, it would grant $29 million for the park.

This will cost property owners $68 per year, per $100,000 homes.

These prices are based on 2022 property values.

“Well, 17 million of those dollars go towards the infrastructure of the new park. Sometimes those things are the hardest things to understand,” Stone said.

If the levy is approved, the city will apply for a 25-year bond to begin construction immediately.

“I’m excited for a bigger park and for more facilities,” Weintraub said.

If the levy is not approved, the city will keep the 148 acres of land as undeveloped greenery, according to Stone.

