‘Someone changed my life forever;’ 9-year-old hit, dragged by SUV speaks out for first time

DAYTON — For the first time, we are hearing from a child who police said was hit by a drunk driver and dragged a half mile.

As News Center 7 previously reported, on July 22 Escalante was on her bike in a crosswalk on Wayne Avenue and Clover Street when she was hit by an SUV.

The SUV did not stop, dragging Escalante for a half mile.

Police identified the driver of the SUV as Jeffrey Atkinson.

Atkinson was found to have a blood alcohol level of .34, according to Dayton police.

