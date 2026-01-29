Some Miami Valley counties to get over $60K in state funding for school bus safety

MIAMI VALLEY — Some counties will get over $60,000 in state funds to help with school bus safety.

Rep. Rodney Creech (R-West Alexandria) announced that some school districts in Montgomery and Preble counties were awarded funding from the Ohio School Bus Safety Grant Program, according to a spokesperson.

The state legislature provided $10 million in state funds to help school districts offset the costs of upgrading their bus fleets with advanced safety equipment.

This includes over $66,000 in grant money for several local school districts, the spokesperson said.

These schools will get the following funding:

Preble Shawnee Local School District - $5,988

Tri-County North Local School District - $11,970

Northmont City School District - $43,074

Salem Christian Academy - $5,000

“Parents should not have to worry about their children’s safety while going to and from school,” said Creech. “This funding will enhance school bus safety, protecting our students and setting them up for a bright future!”

