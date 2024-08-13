Some area high school football players to begin season in new division

MIAMISBURG — As area students go back to school, some are seeing big changes on the football field.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz is taking a LIVE look at what this means for student-athletes at NOW on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

>>PREVIOUS COVEARAGE: Several area schools impacted by division changes in Ohio high school football

Miamisburg High School has moved from Division I to Division II.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) announced division changes for this upcoming football season.

Miamisburg begins the 2024 high school football season next Friday at Chaminade Julienne in Dayton.

Today is the first day of school for ninth-grade students at Miamisburg High School. It’s also the first day for Miamisburg students in Grade K-5, and sixth grade.

We will update this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group