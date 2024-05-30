Solvita Dayton Center sends blood to help Texas tornado victims, still needs donors

DAYTON — Solvita answered the call to send an emergency supply of type O negative blood to North Texas to aid victims of the deadly tornado outbreak during Memorial Day weekend.

>> WATCH: New video shows police pursuing wrong-way driver

But Solvita is in critical need of multiple blood types, including O and B, due to high hospital usage and interrupted collections during the holiday period. Type O and B is at less than two-day supply and Solvita cannot completely fill all hospital orders.

Without the immediate help of more blood donations, the supply is expected to worsen.

To donate locally, schedule an appointment on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Walk-ins are welcome at Solvita, 349 S. Main St. Everyone who registers to donate at Solvita now through June 1 can choose a free Kings Island e-ticket or a $15 e-gift card.

The national Blood Emergency Readiness Corps (BERC) was activated to send blood to Carter BloodCare, the provider for hospitals in North Texas, after a tornado ripped through the area Saturday night, killing at least seven people, and injuring more than 80.

Solvita, a BERC member, is obligated to assist. It was one of 11 BERC member blood centers on call during the holiday weekend.

BERC was founded in 2021 by a group of blood centers to ensure an adequate blood supply to all members during mass-casualty events or natural disasters that resulted in high blood use. Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) joined the alliance in April 2022. BERC has 36 member blood centers.

The last BERC activation was in June 2023 in response to a destructive and deadly tornado in Perryton, Texas.





©2024 Cox Media Group