Social media video shows bugs, left out food in nursing home; family demands answers

XENIA — Bugs, food left out, and neglect — that’s what videos circulating on social media of a local nursing home allegedly show.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Several people gathered outside Hospitality Nursing and Rehab in Xenia Wednesday afternoon demanding better conditions for their loved ones.

Jennifer Carter organized the protest, she said her 28-year-old son is being cared for at the center because of a brain injury.

Carter said on top of horrible conditions, a staff member allegedly had sex with her son.

A complaint filed with the Ohio Department of Health outlines the allegations of sexual assault.

“It’s just repulsive. It just continues and nobody does nothing. I would be embarrassed if this was my position and a family member was coming in and cleaning up,” Carter said.

In a statement, management for the nursing home said:

“Hospitality Nursing & Rehab has delivered quality nursing care for the community of Xenia for many years. We respect and value the residents and families who choose Hospitality Nursing and Rehab to care for their loved ones.

We are aware of the events being publicized on social media and we are investigating the claims, as we take every concern to heart. Additionally, we’re working with the Ohio Department of Health to resolve any-and-all problems during the investigation.

Hospitality Nursing & Rehab continues to be dedicated to the service of our beloved residents and staff. We are committed to delivering quality care and a safe clean environment to our residents.”

