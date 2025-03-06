Snow showers this morning; cold, breezy, wind gusts near 40 mph possible

MIAMI VALLEY — We are seeing snow showers and breezy conditions this morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz continues to TRACK these conditions. She has the latest impacts LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. through 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

MORNING:

Light snow will change to flurries later this morning, with no accumulation expected, according to Ritz.

We could see up to an inch of snow, most areas will stay with a dusting to a quarter of an inch. Ritz says there will be minimal impacts for the morning commute.

Wind gusts will be near 40 mph with temperatures in the upper 20s, but it will feel like we are near 10 degrees.

Futurecast- Wind gusts through 5 pm Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

THURSDAY:

It will dry out with some breaks in the clouds by later afternoon. Ritz says highs will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s, but it will be breezy and cold.

We could see another chance for rain and snow showers on Friday.

Futurecast for Noon Friday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Our Storm Center 7 team of meteorologists will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group