Snow chances return to the Miami Valley

DAYTON — Snow chances are possible throughout the afternoon and lingering through tomorrow morning. These snow chances will be wrapped around the backside of the area of low pressure that caused severe weather early Monday morning.

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While the snow showers will be scattered and light, a dusting is possible on elevated surfaces. Backroads and sidewalks may become slick as temperatures drop into the teens Tuesday morning.

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Wednesday will be our next chance for a few flakes, but high temperatures will rise into the low 40s allowing for any snow to turn over to rain drops. No accumulation is expected at this time.

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