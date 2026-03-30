Smoke fills sky after mulch fire in Warren County

HAMILTON TWP. — Smoke could be seen after a mulch fire in Warren County on Sunday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Hamilton Township Fire Rescue said in a social media post that firefighters responded to a large outdoor fire at a mulching facility on Stubbs Mill Road.
TRENDING STORIES:
- FBI responds to threat made on plane from Ohio
- State troopers, medics respond to crash near Central State
- Former Flyer starting point guard helps UConn reach Final Four
Crews had to draft water out of the lake at Mounts Park, according to the social media post.
Firefighters worked with the employees as they put out “this very stubborn fire.”
Union Township and Salem/Morrow Fire Departments assisted, including the Hamilton Township Police Department.
The fire remains under investigation.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group