Smoke fills sky after mid-morning house fire in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — Smoke filled the sky after a mid-morning house fire in Miamisburg on Tuesday.
The Miami Valley Fire District responded around 10:30 a.m. to the 9500 block of Dayton Cincinnati Pike on reports of a house fire.
They asked drivers on social media to avoid Dayton Cincinnati Pike near Shephard Road while they extinguished the fire.
The fire district posted two photos on social media.
They show black smoke filling the air from flames.
The fire has since been extinguished.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and the estimated cost of damages.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
