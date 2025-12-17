Smoke fills sky after mid-morning house fire in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — Smoke filled the sky after a mid-morning house fire in Miamisburg on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Miami Valley Fire District responded around 10:30 a.m. to the 9500 block of Dayton Cincinnati Pike on reports of a house fire.

They asked drivers on social media to avoid Dayton Cincinnati Pike near Shephard Road while they extinguished the fire.

TRENDING STORIES:

The fire district posted two photos on social media.

They show black smoke filling the air from flames.

The fire has since been extinguished.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and the estimated cost of damages.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Dayton-Cincinnati Pike house fire Photo contributed by Miami Valley Fire District (via Facebook) (Miami Valley Fire District (via Facebook))

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group