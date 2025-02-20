Small fire reported at Miami County manufacturing plant, police say

TIPP CITY, Miami County — A small fire was reported at a manufacturing plant in Tipp City manufacturing plant Wednesday night, according to Tipp City Police Sergeant Corey Rismiller.

The incident occurred at DAP Products Manufacturing Plant at 875 N 3rd Street.

Rismiller said the Tipp City Fire Department and Vandalia Fire Department responded to the scene.

Vandalia fire crews have since left the plant.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in this incident or how this incident happened.

Additional information was not immediately available.

