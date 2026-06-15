$55 million facilities plan underway at Yellow Springs schools

The heavy equipment and big noises Monday morning drew a small crowd at Yellow Springs High School.

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“A lot of racket,” Rob Hohl of Yellow Springs said.

Eric Clark has kids in Yellow Springs schools.

“We’re just watching it come down. It’s just interesting to see,” Clark said.

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He also graduated from Yellow Springs High School and said he remembers lots of good times in the building.

“And they’re true memories. Our class of ’81 (is) having a reunion this year. And so I’ll be sending everybody some short little videos so that they can reminisce,” Clark said.

This work is part of a facilities plan where the combined middle and high school campus is getting a mix of remodeling and new construction work.

You can see plenty of the new buildings from the project on campus.

Across the village, the district’s elementary school is getting remodeled as part of the plan.

Voters approved funding the $55 million project in November 2023.

Clark said it prompted nostalgic emotions watching the demolition work, but Yellow Springs alumni like him and neighbors across the street from the high school, like Hohl, said they’re excited about the final product.

“I think it was time,” Clark said. “They’ve just really done a good job of keeping things rolling.”

“We’re looking forward to it all being finished and getting back to normal,” Hohl said.

The district said it estimates most of the work at Mills Lawn Elementary will be finished in October, and at the middle and high school campus, most of this work is scheduled to be done in December.

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