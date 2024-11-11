Skyline introduces new cheesy menu item for limited time

CINCINNATI — Ever wish your 3-way could have even more cheese? Well, now is your chance.

Skyline announced Monday on social media that the Mac and Cheese Way is now on its menus.

The dish is a base of creamy cavatappi pasta with a three-cheese blend topped with chili and shredded cheddar cheese, according to the restaurant.

The item is only around for a limited time, Skyline says.

You can order it as a full entree, a kids-size, or as a side.

A regular Mac & Cheese 3-Way will run you $12.99 a bit more pricey than the spaghetti version, which runs only $10.49.

