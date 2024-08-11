Skydiving performance honoring those who served our country lands in Montgomery County

MIAMISBURG — Crowds gathered to watch as a patriotic-themed skydiving team landed in Montgomery County on Saturday.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Team Fastrax was part of a parade that honored those who served our country.

The parade traveled through Miamisburg and featured 100 combat-injured warriors and fallen hero families.

Dozens of Jeep Wranglers and a patriotic-themed semi-truck transported the honorees to Riverfront Park.

After they arrived, the Team Fastrax skydiving performance began.

10 professional skydivers performed carrying the American flag, the Purple Heart flag, the Honor and Remember flag and more.

Team Fastax Grounds Coordinator Samuel Deeds is a Purple Heart veteran and said this performance holds a special place in his heart.

“Knowing that I shed blood for everybody here in the States to live a free life, and my 27 brothers that never made it back home, gave their life for everybody’s freedom,” Deeds said.

The parade is part of Team Fastrax Warrior Weekend to Remember, which takes place from August 7 to 11.

For more information about the event, click here.





