Multiple fire departments respond to fire in Miami County

WEST MILTON, Miami County — Multiple fire crews are working to extinguish a structure fire in Miami County Saturday evening, a Miami County dispatcher confirmed.

>>PHOTOS: Fire breaks out at building in West Milton

Firefighters and medics responded to reports of a fire at 33 S Miami Street in West Milton around 6:30 p.m.

West Milton firefighters told News Center 7 crews on scene that no one was injured and the building was empty at the time of the fire.

The dispatcher said the West Milton Fire Department, Union Township EMS, Laura Fire Department, and Ludlow Falls Fire Department responded to the fire.

>> 1 dead after crash in Greene County

Additional information was not immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group