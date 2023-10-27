Skeletal remains found in Great Miami River identified

MIAMI TWP. — The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified the skeletal remains that kayakers found along a stretch of the Great Miami River in the Miami Twp. area in June.

The coroner’s office identified the remains Thursday as 46-year-old Vernon Seidler.

On June 30, Five Rivers MetroParks rangers and multiple firefighters were dispatched to the area of Dayton Cincinnati Pike, just south of the low dam, on a report that remains had been found.

The investigation and recovery effort was launched at about 9:30 a.m.

Huber Heights Lieutenant Brian Carr confirmed Friday that the body pulled from the river was Seidler’s.

Seidler’s remains had undergone “significant decomposition,” said Mark Hess, MetroParks chief of public safety.

A supervisor on the scene described his remains to News Center 7 as being “skeletal.”

Hess said kayakers found Seidler’s remains, which were in with some tree limbs and debris.

Miami Valley Fire District firefighters also told News Center 7 a pair of people in kayaks sounded the alarm.

“Yeah, they were fishing on the river and happened to notice it and called it in immediately,” said Mike Renk, Miami Valley Fire District Battalion Chief.

