Six Flags stockholders vote to approve merger with Cedar Fair, which owns Kings Island

SANDUSKY — The merger between Cedar Fair and Six Flags is getting closer to becoming a reality after a Six Flags stockholder vote earlier this week.

The proposed merger was passed by Six Flags stockholders by a vote of 67,360,372 to 195,471, according to WOIO in Cleveland. Cedar Fair, the owner of popular Ohio amusement parks Kings Island and Cedar Point, was not involved in the vote.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: What the Cedar Fair-Six Flags merger could mean for future of Kings Island

Next, the Department of Justice will examine whether or not the merger should happen based on antitrust concerns.

If approved and the merger officially happens, the combined new company would be a “leading amusement park operator in the highly competitive leisure space with an expanded and diversified footprint, a more robust operating model and a strong revenue and cash flow generation profile,” according to both companies in a previously-released joint statement.

The merger agreement was announced in November.

©2024 Cox Media Group