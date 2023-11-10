Sick eagle found at local park dies

ENGLEWOOD — An eagle that was found sick in a local park has died.

The adult male bald eagle, which was revealed to be 23 years old, was found this week at Englewood MetroPark and was not feeling well.

The Glen Helen Raptor Center tried to take his blood, but the eagle was too dehydrated so they began to give it fluids and medication.

Once he was more hydrated, a blood draw was done.

“Blood work came back supporting the assumption of an ingested toxin though not outright proving it,” Glen Helen officials shared on social media, noting they believed he ingested something like lead sinkers or pesticide poisoning.

Despite the nature preserve’s best efforts, the eagle passed away.

“Please encourage people you know to find non-toxic ways of managing unwanted critters and consider using non-lead fishing tackle and bullets. So many other animals find themselves in the same awful place as this eagle did,” officials said.

