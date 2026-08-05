Showers to impact the Miami Valley over the next several days

DAYTON — A weak cold front is going to stall out and sit over us, bringing days of rain chances ahead. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

This weakening cold front is unlikely to bring severe weather, but it may bring a few showers on Thursday to start. A lot of the showers will fall apart, but a few of our communities could see a passing shower during the afternoon.

Rain chances for multiple days in the Miami Valley

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This cold front will linger and provide extra energy and lift for more storms to fire off in the days ahead. Friday will be the best chance of more of us seeing those showers and storms. And unfortunately, a few isolated storms will be rolling through each day this weekend.

Rain chances for multiple days in the Miami Valley

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Neither day will likely be a washout though. Temperatures this weekend will still be holding into the mid 80s.

Rain chances for multiple days in the Miami Valley

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