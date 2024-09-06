Shooting in Trotwood sends one to a hospital; Police investigation underway

TROTWOOD — One person has been taken to a hospital from a shooting Thursday night in Trotwood.

News Center 7 Reporter Malik Patterson has been working this story and will have a report on News Center at 11:00. Trotwood police were dispatched to the 8000 block of Bellcreek Lane about 7:33 p.m. on the report of a shooting.

A Trotwood police detective said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. There was no information shared about a suspect.

The victim, identified as a Hispanic male, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. His condition was not known.

A Dayton K-9 unit remained on scene at 9 p.m.

No other information was released. We will continue to follow this developing story.

