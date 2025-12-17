Sheriff’s office warns of phone scam impersonating law enforcement in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY — People are receiving calls about another phone scam across part of the area.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a social media post that there are continuing phone scams in which suspects pose as law enforcement members and persuade them to give the money.

Deputies say there are several variations of this scam.

“The caller will identify themself as a law enforcement officer and tell the victim, falsely, that a warrant has been issued because they missed a court date, did not show up for jury duty, have an overdue fine, or something similar, and they will be arrested unless they pay right away,” the sheriff’s office wrote in the social media post.

Deputies stated that the scammer will often use the names of actual deputies and police officers.

The scammer will also disguise the phone number.

The sheriff’s office said people should hang up the phone if anyone gets a similar call.

