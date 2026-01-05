Sheriff’s office searching for missing 16-year-old boy; Have you seen him?

HARRISON TWP. — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old boy.

Adriel Langford was last seen at work at McDonald’s on N. Main Street on Dec. 20, 2025.

He’s 5′5″ tall and weighs around 101 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Langford has had a history of leaving home without permission, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators believe he may currently be in or around the Harrison Twp., Trotwood, or Tipp City area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Regional Dispatch Center at (937) 225-4357.

