Sheriff’s office reports phone scam claiming false legal payments

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — The Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office received numerous calls from residents reporting scams.

The people behind the calls are impersonating representatives, detectives, and deputies from the sheriff’s office, according to a social media post.

They are calling residents and falsely claiming that there’s a legal issue that you can solve quickly with an immediate payment over the phone.

The sheriff’s office said that no legitimate law enforcement agency will call you demanding immediate payment over the phone for fines and fees.

Do not provide any personal information over the phone,

