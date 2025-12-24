Sheriff’s office offers safety tips this Christmas season

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office is urging people to stay safe during the Christmas season.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a social media post that people can do a few simple things to keep everyone safe.

The holiday season brings busy schedules, travel, and celebrations, underscoring the importance of safety precautions to protect homes and families, according to the sheriff’s office.

They gave these tips to stay safe:

Homes and Decorating Safety

To keep homes safe, residents should water live trees daily and keep them away from heat sources.

It’s essential to use flame-resistant decorations and avoid leaving candles or grills unattended, as well as to check holiday lights for frayed wires to prevent hazards.

Locking doors and windows, along with keeping gifts and valuables out of sight, is crucial when leaving homes unattended during the busy holiday season.

Travel Safety

Ensuring vehicles are serviced for winter travel is essential.

Drivers should keep an emergency kit in the car, which includes basic supplies and a blanket, to be prepared for unexpected situations.

Health and Family Safety

To promote health and family safety, washing hands frequently is effective in preventing illness during gatherings.

It’s also important to keep holiday plants like mistletoe and holly away from children and pets.

