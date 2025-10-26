Sheriff’s office completes annual sex offender address verification sweep

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office recently completed its annual sex offender address verification sweep, according to Sheriff Dave Duchak.

Dozens of law enforcement officials completed the sweep of all registered sex, violent, and arson offenders in the county on Oct. 23.

Authorities with the U.S. Marshal’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Adult Parole Authority, Common Pleas Court Probation, and more helped the sheriff’s office.

Ohio law requires all registered offenders to report their home address to their county sheriff, according to Duchak.

Deputies in Miami County conduct random checks to make sure all offenders are compliant each quarter.

107 of the 166 addresses registered to offenders were verified by law enforcement on Thursday, Duchak said.

Three offenders are currently under investigation for possible non-compliance, but no other arrests or seizures were made.

Duchak said the remaining addresses will be randomly re-checked before the end of the year, and any violations will be investigated.

Outside of this sweep, the sheriff’s office has investigated 10 complaints of possible non-compliance this year.

These investigations led to four verified addresses and two prison sentences.

Authorities also learned that one of the offenders had died.

“I would like to extend my thanks and appreciation to all of our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners.. This operation would not be possible without their support and assistance,” Duchak said.

Those who want more information about the S.O.R.N. program or the recent operation can call the Miami County Sheriff’s Office S.O.R.N. Section at (937)335-8343.

