Sheriff: 16-year-old ‘accidentally’ shot near regional school by another juvenile

BUTLER COUNTY — A 16-year-old boy was shot near Woodland Elementary School in Liberty Township on Wednesday evening, likely by another juvenile, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

According to our news partners at WCPO-TV, the shooting occurred around 9 p.m. on the 6900 block of Dutchland Parkway. Deputies found the teen with a gunshot wound to his leg, and he was transported to UC West Chester Hospital, where he is expected to recover.

The sheriff’s office stated that the teen and two friends were walking from the Lakota Point Townhomes through a field behind Woodland Elementary when the shooting happened.

WCPO-TV reported that the sheriff’s office stated the teen’s friends carried him to the parking lot at Woodland Elementary, where emergency crews responded.

Detectives discovered a black and purple 9mm handgun inside a dumpster near the school parking lot. The gun had been reported stolen by the stepmother of the injured teen just the day before.

Surveillance footage indicated that the shooting resulted from an accidental discharge of the firearm by one of the juveniles while behind the dumpster.

The incident remains under investigation.

