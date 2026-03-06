Shelter looking for a couple who abandoned puppy

SHELBY COUNTY — The Shelby County Animal Shelter is seeking the public’s help in identifying a couple who abandoned a puppy at the facility.
Officials say the puppy was left tied to the shelter’s back door on March 3.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The shelter is looking for information regarding the individuals involved, the car they were driving, or the dog itself.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Over 130 animals seized from Dayton home
- Police searching for man accused of using fake ID to withdraw money
- Community gathers to share concerns, learn about data center plans in Shelby County
The shelter released a photo of the puppy, which was taken by staff members after the animal was brought into their care.
Information can be reported to the Anonymous Tip Hotline at 937-419-8355.
The Shelby County Animal Shelter can also be reached directly at 937-498-7201 or by email at shelbycountyanimalshelter@yahoo.com.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group