Shelter-in-place issued at local elementary school amid police investigation

HUBER HEIGHTS — Wright Brothers Elementary School lifted a brief shelter-in-place order Thursday morning following a police investigation in the surrounding neighborhood.

Huber Heights police were called to Nowak Avenue for reports of an 18-year-old who had allegedly left the house with a firearm.

Due to the proximity to Wright Brothers Elementary, the school was placed on a brief shelter-in-place

The man was located a short time later and taken into custody and charged with aggravated menacing, according to police.

No gun was found on his person.

The district said there was no indication of an immediate threat to students or staff during the incident.

Class schedules continued as normal while the building remained secure.

During the shelter-in-place, administrators locked all school doors.

No students were released outside for recess or other activities while the order remained in effect.

Additionally, a school resource officer remained on-site to observe activity outside the building while police conducted their investigation in the neighborhood.

Normal class schedules continued throughout the morning despite the heightened security measures.

Once the neighborhood situation concluded, the school returned to its regular operations.

