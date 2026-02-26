Enough fentanyl to kill nearly 10 million people seized in Ohio

MADISON COUNTY — Investigators seized over 40 pounds of fentanyl this week.
The Central Ohio Major Drug Interdiction Task Force found the drug in Madison County, according to a media release.
This is one of its largest busts ever involving the deadly synthetic opioid, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.
A deadly dose of fentanyl can be as little as 2mg, according to the DEA.
Forty-four pounds of fentanyl has a value of around $800,000.
Two people are facing charges in connection with the investigation.
