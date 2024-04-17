Sheetz to host grand opening of new Warren County location

SPRINGBORO — Sheetz will open a new gas station and store in Warren County today.

The store will be located on Tahlequah Trail near State Route 73 in Springboro.

The company said on social media that they will have giveaways along with cutting the ribbon.

News Center 7 previously reported that Sheetz has opened locations in Beavercreek, Huber Heights, Fairborn, Springfield, and Butler Township.

They are asking for people to bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to Second Harvest Foodbank. Anyone who does will receive a Sheetz branded bag, one per customer, while supplies last.

The ribbon cutting is scheduled to take place today at 11 a.m.

