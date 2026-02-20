Severe weather threat ending for the night

MIAMI VALLEY — Severe thunderstorms moved through the Miami Valley Thursday evening, prompting tornado warnings, severe thunderstorm warnings, and flash flood warnings.

The severe weather threat has ended, but rain showers remain in place.

If you are out driving tonight, and you come across a flooded roadway, remember turn around, don’t drown.

Now that the severe weather threat is winding down, we turn our attention to colder weather.

Temperatures will be falling throughout the day on Friday. Friday afternoon, we’ll have temperatures in the 30s.

Come Sunday, a few snow showers are even possible.

Light accumulation may occur on grassy and elevated surfaces if it can snow long enough.

