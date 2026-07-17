Severe storms possible this weekend

DAYTON — Once the smoke clears, as a southwest wind picks up speed later this afternoon and evening, strong to severe storms are possible ahead of a cold front.

While all hazards are possible, the main concerns will be strong damaging winds in excess of 60 MPH and localized flash flooding due to heavy rains under slow-moving storms.

Futurecast

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Unfortunately, the severe weather threat continues into Saturday afternoon and evening.

The cold front will be approaching the Miami Valley, allowing for lift, and the warm, moist air ahead of it will give the ingredients for all hazards once again.

Wind and heavy flooding rains will, however, be the main threats.

Rainfall Forecast

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Rainfall totals will amount to 1 to 2 inches, widespread, but higher amounts are possible under heavier downpours.

Please do not drive through flooded roadways.

SPC OUTLOOK

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the entire Miami Valley under a level 1 of 5, marginal risk for Friday and a level 2 of 5, slight risk for Saturday.

This means one or two storms have the potential to become severe.

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