Several vehicles intentionally set on fire in Dayton; investigators asking for info

DAYTON — Firefighters are investigating after several vehicles were set on fire in Dayton since Wednesday.
Firefighters responded to multiple vehicle fires in the area of West Riverview Avenue and Bridge Street since Wednesday morning, Nov. 19, according to Asst. Fire Chief Brad French.
French said a total of five cars were intentionally set on fire, damaging a total of seven.
No injuries have been reported.
Anyone with information related to these fires is asked to contact Fire Investigators at 937-333-TIPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.
